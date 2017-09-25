STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Elena Vidal

Junior

Elena Vidal, daughter of Ruben Vidal and Leticia Miravalle, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s student of the week.

Vidal is involved in several extracurricular activities including cross country, track and field, Spanish Honors Society, Human Rights Club and Habitat for Humanity.

With this long list of activities, it is no surprise that Vidal says she is most passionate about helping others and finding ways for a better future in regards to human rights. She is also a black belt in karate and fluent in Spanish.

Her favorite class in school is medical therapeutics. She said she enjoys it because it gives her “a better, basic understanding of health.”

Her role model is her mother, Leticia.

“She came to the United States when she was young, by herself and didn’t know much about American culture. She proves that things take time to have your dreams accomplished, and she devoted her life so I can have a better education and have a better life.”

Mary Hawken, Vidal’s Algebra II teacher, gave her reasoning for Vidal being chosen for student of the week.

“Elena has gotten off to a fantastic start in Algebra II. I have been very impressed with her effort and her drive to succeed. Elena’s hard work and concern for understanding the material will pay off down the road,” Hawken said.

After graduating, she plans to attend Indiana University where she will pursue a degree in pre-med. She would like to major in biology with a minor in Spanish. She hopes to one day become a doctor.