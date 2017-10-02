STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Kassidy Crouch

Senior

Kassidy Crouch, daughter of Karen and James Crouch, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.

She is passionate about broadcasting as well as forensics. One of her passions is being part of a production, whether it be a film or a live show.

In 2016, she was awarded second place in State THSP for Best Newscast. She also takes great pride in cleaning the broadcasting rooms at school, which is no easy feat.

Her role model is her mother, Karen.

“She does her best in everything and though she may not know everything, she pushes through,” Crouch said.

Her two favorite classes are Broadcasting with Mrs. Orne and Theatre Production with Mr. Kaufman. She said she loves both of these classes and that “the teachers are incredible.”

Mrs. Orne said of Crouch, “Kassidy goes above and beyond what is expected. She is always willing to help me and her fellow students and she does it with a smile on her face and a great attitude.”

After graduation, she would like to go to college to pursue a degree in TV or film production or Forensic Anthropology.