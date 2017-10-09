STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Hayden Teeter

Sophomore

Hayden Teeter, son of Heidi and Dan Teeter, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.

He is a member of the JROTC Academic team, fencing team, Ravenwood’s ultimate Frisbee team and the Nashville Ultimate Frisbee team.

He is very passionate about politics, current events and laws.

He was made the JROTC Academic team captain, JROTC staff officer Duke TIP recognized and a leadership bowl winner.

His favorite class is JROTC. He said, “it gives me opportunities to lead and succeed and I’m very interested in the military.”

His biggest role model is political leader and historical figure, Franklin D. Roosevelt. He said he admires Roosevelt “because even though he faced great challenges, he led the country wisely and successfully through the darkest period.”

Teeter describes himself as intelligent, well read, politically involved, athletic and kind.

Jim Screeton, Teeter’s JROTC teacher said, “As a vital member of the JROTC program, Hayden demonstrated the qualities and character of a natural leader, continuously challenging himself to improve and serving as a model to fellow cadets. He can be counted upon to lead… and is well liked and respected not only by faculty and administration, but by his peers as well.”

After finishing at Ravenwood in a few years, he would like to go to the University of Pennsylvania and double major in history and political science. After accomplishing that, he would like to go to law school to become a senator and a lawyer.