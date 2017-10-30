STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Zaynab Albarati

Junior

Zaynab Albarati, daughter of Nawaf and Faiza Albarati, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.

She is passionate about all things artistic including reading, writing and art.

Her favorite class is history. She said, “I love to learn more about our past and use the subject as inspiration for my own writing and art.”

Albarati describes herself as curious.

One of Albarati’s teachers said of her, “Zaynab always has a smile to welcome her fellow students to the library. She is always willing to lend a hang and helps us with various library tasks. We are so glad Zaynab is a library worker; what a great RHS Raptor!”

After finishing at RHS, she would like to attend college to pursue a degree in entrepreneurship.