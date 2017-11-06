STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Kinsey Smeltzer

Sophomore

Kinsey Smeltzer, daughter of Rebecca and Chris Smeltzer, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.

She is a member of Interact Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Model United Nations, Choir and the softball team.

One of her biggest passions is traveling.

“I love to try new things and learn about different cultures,” Smeltzer said.

One accomplishment she is very proud of is being a part of the Wilco Honor Choir.

Her favorite teacher is Mrs. Ramey. She said she really enjoys being in her class because of her nice attitude. Her favorite class is choir because she gets to be with her friends doing something that she really enjoys.

Katie Davis is one of Smeltzer’s biggest role models and inspirations. She admires how strong Davis’s faith is and tries to be more like her.

Smeltzer’s Algebra II teacher, Mary Hawken said of her, “Kinsey has been working hard in Algebra II. She made great improvement in her chapter test scores from the first to the second test. It is obvious that Kinsey is concerned about her grade and is willing to work hard.”

After graduating in a couple of years, she would like to attend Baylor University and study emergency medicine. She would eventually like to become a medical missionary.