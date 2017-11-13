STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

James Vangeli

Junior

James Vangeli, son of Marian and Mario Vangeli, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week.

He is a member of the wrestling team and the JROTC Raider team captain. His involvement with these two teams is one of his biggest passions. He is very proud to serve as the captain and to have been a part of the varsity wrestling team for the last two years.

His favorite class is JROTC “because it teaches more than just school skills. It gives life and leadership skills.”

James Screeton said of Vangeli, “While his academic achievements place James within a distinctive group of students, it is his enthusiastic dedication to his school and to the community that truly makes him stand out. James sets and maintains high standards for himself in every aspect of his life and does so with a smile on his face and kindness in his heart.”

One of his biggest role models is his father, Mario. He admires the life that his father was able to create and wants “to follow in his footsteps.”

After finishing at RHS, Vangeli hopes to attend a college that caters to his future ROTC goals. Eventually, he would like to become a military pilot.