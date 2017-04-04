STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Ravenwood High School

Jasmine Puria

Senior

Senior Jasmine Puria, daughter of Mohana Karlekar and Sushil Puria, is the Student of the Week for Ravenwood High School.

Puria is a member of the Girls Varsity Tennis Team, The National Honors Society, the English Honors Society, the National Art Honors Society, the Spanish Honors Society, the United Way, and the Student Council. She has received two honorable mentions for scholastics this year.

Puria loves seeing her friends every day in school. She also loves the opportunity school gives her to learn new and interesting things every day. Her favorite classes are AP Art and AP Psychology. She loves AP Art because she loves to explore and create pieces that use a lot of color. AP Psychology teaches her all about the human brain which she finds fascinating. Her favorite teacher is Art teacher Elise Douglas because Ms. Douglas has created a supportive environment that has allowed Puria and all her fellow art students to grow as artists.

Social Studies and AP Psychology teacher Elise Dirkes-Jacks said, “Jasmine is positive and active in class every single day. She maintains this attitude when her class gets a bit discouraged by challenging content and she will collaborate with anyone. Jasmine’s constant smile makes my 8th period better!”

Puria is passionate about art. She said, “I love to use color in my pieces and I enjoy drawing people. I believe that color can bring a whole new attitude to pieces.” Her favorite artist is Austrian Gustav Klimt, who is most famous for his “golden phase” of paintings in which he often used gold leaf to accent and create his portraits.

Puria looks to her Mom for inspiration and as a role model. “She has taught me to be the best person that I can be. She has created a fun, loving environment that has fostered my growth as a person. She is the person I strive to be every day and I don’t know what I would do if she wasn’t in my life.”

Outside of school, Puria practices her tennis skills and works as a lifeguard at the YMCA . She also spends some of her time teaching the senior citizens at Morning Pointe how to make art every month.

Although Puria is still deciding which school she would like to attend next fall, she is certain that she would like to major in psychology and minor in art.