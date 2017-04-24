STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Amanda Anderson

Senior

Senior Amanda Anderson, daughter of Janelle and Gary Anderson, is the Ravenwood High School Student of the Week.

Anderson is a member of the choir and the Fashion Club, a group that learns about fashion while making items to give to local organizations in the community. She is a member of the Tri-M Honors Society (Music) at Ravenwood and won a Best Student Award in choir during her sophomore year.

Anderson loves having the opportunity to have an education, saying: “Some people in other countries don’t have the ability or resources to learn. But I am grateful to go to such a nice school.”

Choir teacher Lauren Ramey said, “Amanda is an amazing young woman. She is a leader and is always positive.”

Anderson’s favorite class is choir because it allows her to express herself while working on one of her passions, music. She has been a member of choir since her freshman year. Her favorite teacher is Social Studies teacher, Chelsea Brown. Ms. Brown cares deeply for each one of her students and Anderson considers her to be one of the best she’s ever experienced.

Anderson has many interests and passions besides singing and music. The one that stands out the most to her is her involvement at church. She attends Holy Family Catholic Church where she is a member of the Music and Leadership team. She loves teaching others about God and how great He is. She enjoys sharing and creating a feeling of safety and, to that end, she works with other youth leading group meetings and retreats.

Anderson has many role models, but her favorites are her parents. She said: “My parents work so hard every day and have sacrificed to much for the best life for my sister and I. They are also my best friends and I know I can tell them anything.”

Outside of school, Anderson enjoys drawing, singing, journaling, and taking pictures.

Anderson plans on attending the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga this fall. She would love to do something creative for a career that would help make a difference.