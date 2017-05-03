STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Alisa Sobol

Senior

Senior Alisa Sobol, daughter of Alleyne and Phil Sobol, recently was named Student of the Week for Ravenwood High School.

Sobol is a member of the JROTC program in which she serves as the S-5 and the captain of the Leadership team. As the S-5, Sobol is a project officer for the battalion and participates in fundraising, planning the end of the year ceremony, and helping with the Military Ball. Sobol is also the founder and captain of the RHS Ballroom Dance Team, which she started last year. The group learns dances and performs at small events throughout the year.

Wellness and JROTC instructor Jim Screeton said, “Alisa possesses talents often associated with academic and personal success. Without fail, I have found her to be dependable, conscientious, personable, and goal-oriented, possessing an exceptional sense of responsibility and maturity.

In the classroom, and as a vital member of the JROTC program, Alisa demonstrates the qualities and character of a natural leader, continuously challenging herself to improve and serving as a model to fellow cadets.”

Sobol loves being able to challenge herself to achieve new things academically. Her favorite class is JROTC because it is a lot of fun and it helps her gain leadership experience. She loves the team building aspect of JROTC and the great people she’s gotten to know through the program. Sobol’s favorite teachers are Chief Russell Hays and Sergeant Major Jim Screeten because they are so helpful and they can always make Sobol smile.

Sobol is passionate about performing with acrobatics with aerial silks. She original saw an acrobatic performance with silks on America’s Got Talent and was fascinated. She found a teacher in Nolensville at the Summit Sports Center and started learning. It gives her a fun way to stay fit and build strength. She says, “It is a lot of fun and different from the norm.”

At school, Sobol works with special needs students and is a member of Best Buddies. She attends Brentwood Baptist Church and works in the high school special needs class on Sunday mornings.

Sobol’s role model is Sarah Palin because “she is a strong, Christian, and conservative woman.”

Sobol is currently considering Belmont University or the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She hopes to get a degree in business.