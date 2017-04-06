Student’s tribute to Nolensville band director wins Barnes and Noble honors

Nolensville High School Band Director Benjamin Easley was recognized this week at Barnes and Noble Booksellers during their Educator Appreciation Days.

Shannon Claire Barnes wrote the winning essay explaining why Mr. Easley goes above and beyond and why the students at Nolensville High appreciate his ability to reach students and share his joy of music.

Following is Shannon’s essay:

Mr. Easley

By Shannon Claire Barnes

The first thing he did is reach out and include me.

After middle school, I thought I was officially done with band, never to pick up an instrument again. He wasn’t obligated to seek me out. But on the first day of school he talked to me about joining band, and his tone was so welcoming and kind that I thought, “Why not give it a shot? After all, how bad can it be with a teacher as nice as this one?”

In middle school I had never really enjoyed band that much, but oh man, with Mr. Easley as the teacher I was absolutely enthralled in the world of music.

During the football season, he taught us loads of fun pep songs to play in the stands, while he remixed the back track, live at the game. One time at one of our games he remixed “Let it Go” from Frozen for his daughter since she enjoyed it so much. I had never been particularly fond of the song, but after I looked over at his daughter’s face and saw her bright little smile, my resentment for Frozen quickly faded away and was replaced by a newfound love for Elsa and his little daughter. And at that point I knew – if Mr. Easley could make his daughter happy by just one song, then he was someone to be trusted, both to help us grow as well as succeed.

At our rehearsals he always ended practice early to discuss the band’s future with us. Some days we would play games that taught us about leadership – all of which we took to heart. Other days we played games that allowed both him and us to get to know one another better.

I remember one day I was upset about something and had tears rolling down my cheeks as I walked through the hallways. I passed by three of my other teachers in the hall, and not one of them had stopped to ask what was wrong. But as soon as I walked into the band room, that’s exactly what he did: asked what was wrong and what he could do to help. It comforted me to know that I had a teacher to depend on in school – one that actually cared about me.

When Christmastime rolled around, he wrote a handwritten letter to every person in the band about how they were important as a person as well as a band member.

For a teacher that always cracks jokes even on the laziest of Mondays, for a teacher that gives up his free time to help his students succeed, and for a teacher that cares about each and every one of his students: thank you. We really love you. Even if he doesn’t end up winning the award, then I as well as the other band members will see him as nothing less than we already see him: our favorite teacher with mad, crazy DJ skills.