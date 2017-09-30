Studio Tenn begins ticket sales for “The Lion

Tickets are on sale now for Studio Tenn’s Christmas season offering, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” which will take the stage Dec. 1-23 at the Jamison Theater in the Factory at Franklin.

Families around the world love C.S. Lewis’ critically acclaimed tale of Narnia, a holiday spectacular that brilliantly comes to life this Christmas season.

Deemed one of the 100 greatest novels of all time, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” provides Studio Tenn with the perfect opportunity to once again take audiences to a world they’ve never seen before.

“The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” aims to take audiences into a winter wonderland behind the wardrobe where animals talk, trees walk, and the White Witch rules the landscape.