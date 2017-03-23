Studio Tenn issues casting call for 2017-18 shows

Roles as a centaur and a unicorn, a Catholic priest, greaser high school students and a 1950s radio disc jockey are among the roles Studio Tenn is seeking to fill for the 2017-18 season at open call auditions Apr. 5 and 6.

According to Studio Tenn, the casting call is for high school seniors and older only. Studio Tenn is a professional theater company, and members of Actors Equity Association will receive priority over non-AEA members, according to the open call notice.

The roles are for Franklin productions of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, running Nov. 30 through Dec. 17; Doubt: A Parable, running Feb. 15 to 25, 2018; and Grease, running May 10-27, 2018. The shows will be presented at the Jamison Theater in The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road.

The auditions will also take place at The Factory, in Studio Tenn’s offices in Building 8, Suite 809.

Auditions will be scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 6. Performers will be required to present one of the following options:

32 bars of a song

16 bars of a song and a 1 minute monologue

2 minute monologue

Those who wish to sign up for an audition appointment must follow directions at THIS LINK. Once all slots are full, applicants will be notified of placement on a waiting list.

Any questions can be directed to auditions@studiotenn.com