Studio Tenn managing director Speck to join theatre company in Houston

Garris Wimmer as Patsy, Matt Logan as King Arthur and Jake Speck as Sir Robin, in Studio Tenn’s recent production of Spamalot. // PHOTO BY MA2LA

Studio Tenn, an award winning regional theatre company with its headquarters in The Factory at Franklin, announced Thursday that Jake Speck will leave his position as managing director effective August 2017.

Speck will assume the executive director position with A.D. Players, a professional theatre company in Houston, Tex.

Following his success in the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys,” Speck joined Studio Tenn as the company’s first and only managing director shortly after the founding of the company by Philip Hall, Marguerite Hall and Matt Logan.

Under Speck’s guidance and alongside Artistic Director Logan, Studio Tenn has grown exponentially in seven years to serve a regional audience of more than 100,000 patrons, listed three times as one of the top-five highest attended performing arts organizations in Middle Tennessee, and voted three times as the “Best Local Theatre Company” in the region by the readers of the Nashville Scene.

“I am beyond grateful to the Studio Tenn Board, staff, donors and everyone in the Studio Tenn family for their astounding level of support,” Speck said. “It’s difficult to walk away from something you helped build, but I feel it is precisely the experience of building Studio Tenn that has prepared me for my new assignment. Studio Tenn will always be a part of me and for that I am eternally grateful.”

Speck described Matt Logan as one of the most brilliant artistic visionaries he has ever encountered and who will no doubt continue to raise the bar for Middle Tennessee audiences. Logan said Speck will leave a legacy.

“He was and is my business partner, my co-star, and my brother,” Logan said. “For years, it was just Jake and myself giving life to this dream, but now that this company has become a staple in the Tennessee arts landscape, the time for a new chapter has arrived.”

Studio Tenn marked a milestone this year as the only local theatre company to be invited by Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) in its 34-year history to produce “Evita” for the opening of their long-standing HCA/TriStar Health Broadway Series.

In addition, the company has provided 16,000 students and underserved families the opportunity to experience live theatre through education and community outreach initiatives.

“Though there are big shoes to fill, Studio Tenn is thrilled with the amount of interest we’ve received in the Managing Director position,” Studio Tenn co-founder Marguerite Hall said. “Because of the vision that Jake and Matt have created, the company’s most exciting days still lie ahead.”

Speck’s performance career includes a two-year run the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Jersey Boys”, and he has been a featured performer on the Emmy Awards, the Tony Awards, ABC’s “ Nashville ” and the Netflix series “Master of None” opposite Aziz Ansari . He has performed regionally in professional productions of “Kiss Me Kate”, “Thoroughly Modern Millie”, “Forever Plaid” and “The Melville Boys”, and performed a private concert at The White House for the President of the United States . In Nashville , Speck starred among Broadway veterans in Show Hope’s “Cinderella” with the Nashville Symphony in 2010, 2011 and 2012, and in Studio Tenn productions of “Les Miserables”, “Twelve Angry Men” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot”. Speck trained professionally at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) in New York City .