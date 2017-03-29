Studio Tenn stages Johnny Cash tribute at Ryman this weekend

The Franklin-based professional theater company Studio Tenn brings “The Cash Legacy: A Tribute To The Man In Black” to the Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman Auditorium, this weekend.

Shows are Friday and Saturday, and feature a new set, new arrangements and a new star-studded cast with tickets starting at $27.50.

Studio Tenn’s Legacy Series takes patrons on an exploration through music, bringing the cultural arts of Middle Tennessee to the surface while showcasing the music and songwriting of legendary artists.

Unlike any other show, Studio Tenn’s “The Cash Legacy” brings accuracy to the personality, essence and story of Johnny Cash through some of Nashville’s finest performers.