Studio Tenn stages Johnny Cash tribute at Ryman this weekend

The Franklin-based professional theater company Studio Tenn brings “The Cash Legacy: A Tribute To The Man In Black” to the Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman Auditorium, this weekend.
Shows are Friday and Saturday, and feature a new set, new arrangements and a new star-studded cast with tickets starting at $27.50.
Studio Tenn’s Legacy Series takes patrons on an exploration through music, bringing the cultural arts of Middle Tennessee to the surface while showcasing the music and songwriting of legendary artists.
Unlike any other show, Studio Tenn’s “The Cash Legacy” brings accuracy to the personality, essence and story of Johnny Cash through some of Nashville’s finest performers.
Featuring an eclectic group of singers and musicians, “The Cash Legacy” cast includes GRAMMY® Award winners Ashley Cleveland, Mike Farris, the star of “Always… Patsy Cline” Mandy Barnett, and many more.
“The whole process of putting ‘The Cash Legacy’ together has been such an amazing experience,” Ashley Cleveland said. “There are so many great artists that are a part of this show, each with their own unique ideas and style. It really gives testament to the universality and versatility of Johnny’s music.”
Drawing inspiration from their own experiences, this diverse cast finds multiple
ways to bring the soul and spunk of Johnny Cash to the Ryman Auditorium.
“Johnny’s music is all about the human condition, which has been a huge motivation for me throughout this entire process,” Mike Farris shares. “Whether its ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ or ‘Flesh and Blood,’ you can really feel the underlying struggle that Johnny went through. That heartfelt emotion is exactly what we plan on bringing to the stage.”The all-star cast isn’t the only new addition to The Cash Legacy. Musical Arranger Don Chaffer, along with an unrivaled group of musicians, give audiences fresh renditions of fan favorites such as, “Ring of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and countless more.
Mandy Barnett adds, “The arrangements for this show truly are beautiful, and it has been so much fun bringing Johnny’s music to life in our own individual ways. I can’t wait to see it all come together on stage.”
Tickets for “The Cash Legacy: A Tribute to the Man in Black” are available atryman.com or by calling (615) 889-3060.