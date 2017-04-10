Studio Tenn will choose a knight for cameos in Spamalot

Studio Tenn is looking for “A Knight to Remember” and clearly it’s not this dunce in the picture.

Studio Tenn will be casting three individuals for cameo appearances in their upcoming production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” set to take the Jamison Theater stage May 4 – 21, and you may be the perfect fit.

Marking the company’s first online submission contest, “A Knight to Remember” searches for energetic, rompus and just plain hysterical men and women who possess star-quality and, at the very least, are personally convinced they are a knight to be remembered.

Studio Tenn is accepting video submissions April 10 through April 24 where hopefuls will depict the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent that only a true knight of the round table possesses.

Studio Tenn’s Managing Director Jake Speck, who is cast as Sir Robin in the production (pictured), shares what it takes to shine in the video submissions.

“Maybe you’ve got dashing good looks, maybe you’ve got a charming strut or you can unicycle, or have a voice that only a mother could love,” Speck says. “No matter your talent, or lack thereof, we are looking for ambitious individuals who possess a special magnetism that allows them to shine on stage.”

Video submission must consist of two parts: the “introduction” and the “performance,” with a combined video length of no more than three minutes.

Following the submission deadline, Studio Tenn will review all eligible videos and three grand prize winners will be chosen based off of quality of performance, creativity and originality. Winners of the contest will be contacted directly, as well as highlighted on the Studio Tenn website and official Facebook page.

Whether aiding in the search for the Holy Grail or helping Studio Tenn keep the audience in tears with laughter, the “Knight to Remember” is an essential and hilarious part of “Monty Python’s Spamalot.”

So what knightly qualities do you possess? What do you love about Monty Python? Why should you be cast as a knight in Studio Tenn’s Spamalot? Share it in your video submission by visiting: www.studiotenn.com/monty- pythons-spamalot/