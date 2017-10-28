Studio Tenn will perform The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe throughout December

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, C.S. Lewis’ critically acclaimed tale of Narnia, is Studio Tenn’s holiday spectacular that brilliantly comes to life this Christmas season, with performances Dec. 1 to Dec. 23 at Jamison Theater in The Factory at Franklin.

Deemed one of the 100 greatest novels of all time, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe provides Studio Tenn with the perfect opportunity to once again take audiences to a world they’ve never seen before!

The play is a story of four English siblings who are sent to a country house where they will be safe during the World War II bombings of London. One day Lucy finds a wardrobe that transports her to a magical world called Narnia. After coming back, she soon returns to Narnia with her brothers, Peter and Edmund , and her sister, Susan.

There they join the magical lion, Aslan, in the fight against the evil White Witch, Jadis.

The play is adapted from the C.S. Lewis story by Joseph Robinette.

SHOW DATES/TIMES:

Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 at 2 p.m

Saturday, December 23 at 7 p.m

Single ticket prices $30 – $85. Additional processing fee will apply at checkout. Tickets are available HERE.