"One Night Only" hits another high note on behalf of Studio Tenn

By NICOLE FLINT

One Night Only on Friday at The Factory packed the Factory’s Liberty Hall once again for a first-class gala event to raise money for the Franklin-based professional theater company.

And the Studio Tenn family was on stage once again, with performances by Eden Espinosa, Melinda Doolittle, and others who have graced stages in Franklin and Nashville for the theater company.

It was again an elegant evening. There was a fantastic online silent auction, drinks & appetizers, beautifully decorated tables for a delicious dinner and dessert candy bar, and incredibly talented entertainment.

The hall was packed out with supporters.