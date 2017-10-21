Home
"One Night Only" hits another high note on behalf of Studio Tenn

By NICOLE FLINT

One Night Only on Friday at The Factory packed the Factory’s Liberty Hall once again for a first-class gala event to raise money for the Franklin-based professional theater company.

And the Studio Tenn family was on stage once again, with performances by Eden Espinosa, Melinda Doolittle, and others who have graced stages in Franklin and Nashville for the theater company.

It was again an elegant evening. There was a fantastic online silent auction, drinks & appetizers, beautifully decorated tables for a delicious dinner and dessert candy bar, and incredibly talented entertainment.

The hall was packed out with supporters.

The gala had a fabulous look and a great selection of silent auction items. // NICOLE FLINT
Studio Tenn talent rocked the house. // NICOLE FLINT
Joseph & Beth Logsdon, Vivian & David Garrett, were among the patrons showing their support. // NICOLE FLINT
//NICOLE FLINT
The silent auction featured one-of-a-kind collectibles, memorabilia, and experiences. // NICOLE FLINT
// NICOLE FLINT
Pre dinner cocktails are served in the glow of a huge Studio Tenn neon. // NICOLE FLINT
// NICOLE FLINT
Studio Tenn Honorary Chair Jean Bottorff with Mary Jane Smith & Hilda McGregor. // NICOLE FLINT
A great selection of guitars was offered in the silent auction. // NICOLE FLINT
Studio Tenn Managing Director Todd Morgan, Artistic Director Matt Logan, & Board Member Lance Gruner. // NICOLE FLINT

