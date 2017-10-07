Studio Tenn’s highly anticipated fundraising gala returns to The Factory Oct. 20

Studio Tenn’s annual fundraising gala, One Night Only, is returning to Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin on Oct. 20, 2017.

One Night Only has won several NFocus Nashville’s Best Parties 2016 awards, including “Best Entertainment” and “Best Reminder of Nashville’s Talent,” and is hailed as the most highly anticipated social and philanthropic events of the season.

One Night Only features a night of live entertainment, food, drinks and a silent auction to support the eighth season of Middle Tennessee’s very own world-class professional theatre company.

This year’s One Night Only will be tastefully decked in blue and gold, and welcomes the best of Broadway and Nashville talent to the stage, including Eden Espinosa, Mike Eldred, Diana DeGarmo, Kyle Dean Massey, Melinda Doolittle and more.

Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director, Matt Logan, says that the evening’s growing popularity has led to the 2017 One Night Only being bigger and better than ever.

“We’ve never had an interest this large going into the event,” Logan said. “Tables starting selling so rapidly, we had to quickly find a way to expand the room to accommodate more guests, which is how the new Loft Party was created.”

A new addition to this year’s gala, Studio Tenn introduces the One Night Only Loft Party to invite a greater number of people to enjoy Nashville’s best bash. For only $100, Loft Party guests can join the celebration at 8 p.m. for the fabulous entertainment and auction, an open bar, hors devours and more. With a spectacular view from the balcony, the Loft Party will include seating and standing room availability.

Charlotte Goldston, One Night Only co-chair, said the Loft Party is a great addition to this year’s gala.

“The show is so spectacular that patrons are on their feet most of the night with repeated standing ovations, so the standing room in the balcony is going to make for an incredible view. It’s one that would turn Broadway stages green with envy,” she said.

Driven by the incredible popularity of this event, Studio Tenn has also added superior and premium level seating to the event to accommodate the record-breaking attendance of the evening. Tickets start at $225 per person and includes entertainment, an open bar generously provided by Lipman Brothers, a deliciously crafted meal from Sargent’s Catering, and an unparalleled silent auction. The auction is also available online for those not in attendance and customers can begin bidding on items now.

“This is Studio Tenn’s fifth annual One Night Only fundraiser,” Trish Munro, One Night Only co-chair, said. “Word is out that this is the best show in town. Invitations were not even mailed out this year because the demand was so high and tickets were taken so quickly.”

One Night Only will also honor Jean and Denny Bottorff, as well as Emily Magid, whose support and advocacy for advancement of the arts in our community have been integral to Studio Tenn’s success.

For tickets or more information on this unforgettable, one night event, visit studiotenn.com or call (615) 541-8200.