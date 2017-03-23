Free treat-making classes for kids at Sugar Drop start Saturday

The newly re-furbished Sugar Drop baking and sweets supply store in Brentwood will be offering free community classes starting Saturday, March 25, geared toward giving children some hands-on experience in dessert-making.

The classes are set to run every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon through April 22, and are intended for kids between 4 and 10 years old.

Each Saturday will have a different theme. They are as follows, according to Sugar Drop’s Facebook page:

3/25 – Garden Stick Cookies

4/1 – April Fool’s Candy Sushi

4/8 – Chocolate Grass Cups

4/15 – Sheep Cupcakes

4/22 – Earth Day Brownie Gardens

“Each lesson will be some basic piping, chocolate dipping, sprinkle pouring,” Sugar Drop owner Brooke O’Dell said. “Then everyone will make a treat and be able to leave with [it].”

There will also be a game each week that participants can play in order to win a prize.

“We will also have a golden Easter egg hidden throughout the store,” O’Dell said. “Whoever is the first one to find it will get a treat as well.”

O’Dell said she has enough supplies to accommodate up to 100 kids at each class.

A Brentwood Home Page article from March 10 spotlighted O’Dell and her new plans for Sugar Drop, which she and a partner purchased at the end of February. In that article, she mentioned her intention to have educational events for children at the store, as well as further plans for building a kitchen in Sugar Drop for baking.

To learn more about Sugar Drop, visit its Facebook page, its Instagram page, @sugardroptn, or its brand-new website.