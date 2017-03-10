Sugar Drop’s new owner has big plans for the store’s future

A couple of months ago, local baking supply store, Sugar Drop, looked as if it was winding down for good; cut to today, and the store’s doors are open for business.

Owner Jan Edens was letting go of the business to focus on matters closer to her heart, and no one had stepped forward to take her place. Luckily specialty cake baker, Brooke O’Dell, stepped in and bought the business with a silent partner near the end of February, after having mulled the idea over for several months.

“I had a good friend tell me about it in November, and I just kind of stewed on it for a little bit,” O’Dell said Friday at Sugar Drop. When her decision was made, things moved quickly. She said she signed the papers to take over the business one day after Edens had turned in her notice to vacate the property. Three days later the store was up and running under new ownership.

Although the name is the same, the store looks a lot different. For one thing, the bridal gown half of Sugar Drop is gone, replaced by a cheerful space with polka dots and flowers painted on the walls and an array of fresh products on the shelves. The store’s old checkout counter has been painted a lighter color and topped off with an assortment of multi-colored sprinkles.

“We just kind of want everybody to feel like a kid in a candy store,” O’Dell said. “That’s kind of my goal, just a fun space. It’s cake-baking you can’t take yourself too seriously.”

O’Dell’s plans for Sugar Drop go beyond cosmetics. Along with the remodeling, she wants to expand the store’s offerings.

“When we remodel the space we’re gonna be carrying high-end party supplies as well, and then we’ll have a case of pick-up ready cakes and cookies,” she said.

There will also be a kitchen and table space added, so that kids will be able to come for a birthday party and learn how to make cakes.

The emphasis product-wise will be on items you can’t find just anywhere.

“I’m being very particular to make sure that those brands are things you can’t get in other stores,” she said. “You would have to special order them online if you wanted them, if you didn’t come here.”

O’Dell’s background as a blogger, recipe writer and baker give her a unique perspective from which to operate her business. Her experience, she says, allows her to stay up-to-date on the latest trends, so she can make sure that her store carries the best that the market currently has to offer.

Overall, though, the goal is simply to be a “one stop shop” where people can come and get everything they need for that baking project they have planned or the party they’re organizing. Additionally, even though O’Dell is a professional who in years past has designed birthday cakes for the likes of Willie Nelson and Ringo Starr, she wants to make sure that everyone feels welcome at her shop, regardless of their skill level.

“I’m looking forward to kind of revamping the cake supplies, but you know really face-lifting Sugar Drop to where it’s really user-friendly for anybody,” she said. “Whether you’re a professional or just a five-year-old wanting to make cupcakes.”

You can check out Sugar Drop’s new Facebook page and Instagram, at @sugardroptn, to keep up with developments at the store. Also, for all of you who have been shopping at Sugar Drop for years or even decades, the phone number for the business has changed. The new number is 629-202-6949.