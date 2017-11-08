Sugar Drop celebrates grand re-opening this Friday and Saturday

By LANDON WOODROOF

Local cake, party and sweets supply shop Sugar Drop will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday and Saturday in Brentwood.

The store will show off its bright, cheery new look, and visitors will be able to partake in free cake and cookie samples.

The event will kick off Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. with a traditional ribbon cutting followed by a ribbon cake cutting.

Brooke O’Dell took over Sugar Drop in late February when the long-time Brentwood business was on the verge of closing.

Since that time, O’Dell has overseen a complete redesign of the store’s interior and has added some new features to its repertoire. For instance, Sugar Drop now sells signature 6-inch and 8-inch cakes, many of which will be on display at Friday’s event. The new kitchen at the store was finished just about a month ago.

The store also began hosting private parties about two months ago. O’Dell said that Sugar Drop is essentially booked for parties through the end of the year.

The first 25 visitors on Saturday will receive goodie bags. Additionally, all visitors will get special coupons and the chance to win some door prizes.

Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin is expected to attend the event, as will representatives from Columbia Pictures. They are producing the upcoming animated film about the first Christmas, “The Star.” O’Dell said that the reps would be handing out movie tickets.

“We’re excited,” O’Dell said. “It will be a big day for us.”

Sugar Drop is located at 7020 Church Street East in Brentwood.

Here are some pictures of Sugar Drop’s new look: