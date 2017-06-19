Summer treat-making classes scheduled for Sugar Drop

When Brooke O’Dell took over the operation of Sugar Drop a few months ago she had big plans.

She wanted to renovate the space, host parties there and hold special community events to teach others how to make their own delicious treats.

“We just kind of want everybody to feel like a kid in a candy store,” O’Dell told the Brentwood Home Page back in March. “That’s kind of my goal, just a fun space. It’s cake-baking you can’t take yourself too seriously.”

Several months into her ownership, O’Dell has already accomplished many of her goals. Sugar Drop’s Facebook page show that the store got a snazzy new black and white checkerboard floor the other day and held its first private party. In addition, the store is currently in the midst of another series of free classes that are open to “kids of all ages.”

The Home Page previously reported on some classes O’Dell taught in March and April. They included instructions on how to make April Fool’s Candy Sushi and Earth Day Brownie Gardens.

The new set of classes are centered around similarly whimsical creations. Here is a list of the classes:

June 21 – Hello Summer Sunshine Cookies – 2 to 3 p.m.

June 25 – Sunday Funday – 4 to 7 p.m. – This event is described as “a sweet night of fun and games and giveaways”

June 27 – Grill & Chill Brownies – 1 to 2 p.m.

July 3 – Fireworks Cookies – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 13 – Sea & Sand Cupcakes – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 21 – Junk Food Funday Cupcakes – 1 to 2 p.m.

July 27 – Camp Fire Smore Sticks – 1 to 2 p.m.

July 30 – Sunday Funday – 4 to 7 p.m. – This is billed as another “sweet night of fun and games and giveaways”

August 4 – Cookie Dough Bite Cupcakes – 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

August 8 – Back in the Saddle Cowboy Bites – 1 to 2 p.m.

“These mini hands-on experiences are a great way for kids to come play with food, learn a few tips and tricks, and hopefully gain an interest and foster a desire to want to learn more in the kitchen,” O’Dell said. “We hope these classes and events will spark an imagination for children and that they will let us help cultivate that imagination in the future.”

There is more on the horizon for Sugar Drop as well, O’Dell said. Soon the store will offer online shopping, allowing customers to order everything from cake pans to gummy treats to logo shirts and cake tools.

“Between the remodel progress of the store and our new amazing products, things are changing daily and we hope that each visit is fun and unique,” O’Dell said.

You can follow Sugar Drop on Facebook or on Instagram. It is located at 7020 Church Street East, Suite 10 in Brentwood.