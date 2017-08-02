Latest book sale brought in over $15,000 for Brentwood Library

The Friends of the Brentwood Library announced this week that their recent summer library sale raised more than $15,000.

All proceeds from the sale, which was held from July 21 to July 23, will go toward library funding. In past sales, funding has gone to such things as the library’s summer reading program, equipment for the library, and art and showcase displays.

The Friends group holds book sales quarterly and also maintains a seller account on Amazon.com, where books are available throughout the year. According to the Brentwood Library’s 2016 Annual Report, the Friends raised $85,570 for the library in 2016.

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a non-profit volunteer organization that recently celebrated its 40th birthday by commissioning a new sculpture for the outside of the library. That sculpture, “Read and Unwind,” was unveiled in April.

Although the summer book sale just finished a little while ago, the Friends is already planning for the next one. That sale will be held from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22.

The Brentwood Library is constantly accepting donations of used books, movies, music, puzzles and games. These donated items make up the majority of each book sale.

To donate, simply bring items up to the circulation desk or, if you have a large quantity of items, you can call ahead of time and someone will assist you.

If you are interested in getting involved with the Friends you can find out more here.