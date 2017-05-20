Summer camp helps grieving children adjust to loss

Kids need lots of support after a loss, and they also need to have fun and just be kids. Support and fun are what Camp Evergreen is all about.

This summer day camp for grieving children is coming up June 6-8 in White Bluff, Tenn., and there’s still time to sign up. Space is limited, and registration is required. To register or for more information, call 615-963-4732 or visit alivehospice.org/camps.

Camp Evergreen, which was created by Alive Hospice to meet the special needs of grieving kids ages 6-14, will be facilitated once again this year by Alive Hospice grief counselors and volunteers. It is a summer day camp running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tuesday through Thursday, June 6-8. There is a cost of $30 per participant, but need-based scholarships are available so that grieving children may benefit regardless of ability to pay.

It will be held once again this year at beautiful Hillmont Camp in White Bluff. Activities will include small and large group activities utilizing a variety of creative projects to help the kids learn about grief and process what they’re feeling in healthy, positive ways. Additionally, there will be familiar camp activities like swimming, nature hikes and games. Camp Evergreen will conclude with a butterfly release, allowing each child to release a butterfly to remember the loved ones they’ve lost — but who remain part of them still.

This camp is open to any child who has lost a loved one, regardless of whether the person was an Alive Hospice patient. In fact, many kids who attend each year did not have a previous connection to Alive Hospice.

Camp Evergreen is made possible in part with support from Jackson National Life Insurance Company, which has its headquarters in Franklin.

In addition to summer camps for kids, Alive Hospice offers individual grief counseling and support groups for adults and children throughout the year. For more information about these services, call 615-963-4732 or visit www.AliveHospice.org/griefsupp ort.