Summer checklist for student athletes includes physical exams

School just ended days ago, but interscholastic athletics are still on the minds of many who will begin practicing for fall sports before the end of summer break.

And in addition to the annual ritual of shopping for school clothes and supplies during the summer, middle and high school students who want to compete in interscholastic sports this coming fall will have to have a current sports physical before they are allowed to practice with a team.

Many parents also use summer to get immunizations up to date and to schedule routine check-ups. Most family physicians will do sports physicals as well.

For those who would rather get things done on the fly, many “walk-in” clinics, such as The Little Clinic, Minute Clinic, and Physicians Urgent Care locations also will do school sports physicals.

“It’s a head to toe physical exam including ears, nose and throat,” said Allison Williams, clinical director of The Little Clinic, a walk-in clinic that has free-standing locations as well as branches in Kroger stores. Little Clinic locations are charging $33 for the exams through the end of September. “We check the heart, pulse, lungs, and abdomen,” Williams said. “We do reflexes and we check strength to make sure that everything’s working appropriately.”

According to a statement from Williamson County Schools, “ A complete annual medical examination of every pupil prior to participation in interscholastic athletics is required. A physical examination of all pupils, for whatever purpose, is the responsibility of parents or guardians.”

The physical forms required by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association are HERE.