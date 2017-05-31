New this year at Crockett Park concerts: food trucks

Get ready to grab your picnic blankets and lawn chairs because Brentwood’s Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park gets under way this coming Sunday, June 4.

The first performance in the free concert series will be by the Answer Band, an R&B group that plays classic covers of soul and funk music as well as hits on the radio today.

According to a news release from the City of Brentwood, the seven summer concerts in the series attract a combined average of 25,000 visitors each year. The concerts are held at 7 p.m. on consecutive Sundays through July 16 at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park. The only exception is the Fourth of July concert, which will be held on the Tuesday of the holiday.

Other artists scheduled to perform this summer include:

June 11 – Nashville Symphony

June 18 – The South Street Players

June 25 – The WannaBeatles

July 4 – The Kadillacs

July 9 – The Celebrity Allstar Band

July 16 – Rubix Groove

One addition this year to the series will be the presence of food trucks. Food trucks will be at all but the Fourth of July summer concert. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and drink for that event, which will also feature the city fireworks display.

“Our summer concert series is one of our community’s best events,” Mayor and frequent summer concert series attendee Jill Burgin said. “We encourage you to come out with friends or family and enjoy the music, and this year we are especially excited to add food trucks.”

The summer series is sponsored this year by Brentwood Academy, Caliber Home Loans, Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical, HG Hill and Homes for Heroes.