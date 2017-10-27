Summit dominates Lincoln County for perfect region record

The Summit Spartans (8-2 6-0) closed their regular season with a 38-0 beatdown of Lincoln County (3-7, 2-4) Friday.

Running back Payton Craig rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while George Odimegwu racked up 121 rushing yards and three scores.

The Region 5-5A champion Spartans will battle Hillwood (3-7) in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs on Nov. 3.

Odimegwu got the scoring started against Lincoln County with a 6-yard touchdown reception from Sam Durham with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter.

A 10-yard run by Craig and a 3-yard run by Odimegwu in the second quarter pushed the lead to 18-0.

Odimegwu tacked on a 10-yard touchdown run and Craig scored from six yards out in the third frame for a 31-0 lead.

Robert Holmes capped the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.