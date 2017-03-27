Summit High School grieving loss of sophomore football player

By EMILY R. WEST

Summit High School students are reeling Monday morning after the loss of sophomore football player Max Hollis.

According to multiple news reports, Hollis fell out of the back of a vehicle. Spring Hill Police Department officials have the incident under investigation.

“We cannot begin to express the grief our school community is feeling with the loss of Max Hollis,” Principal Sarah Lamb said.

“Max was full of laughter and love for his family, friends and Summit High School. He was a member of the Spartan football program who worked hard on and off the field and proudly represented his family, team and school. Max’s family has strong connections in our community, and we want to rally around them during this time of need. The Spartan family’s closeness and strength will guide us through our overwhelming grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hollis family. We will have extra counselors at Summit and Spring Station tomorrow for any student or staff who needs support during this time.”

Hollis wore No. 27 for the Summit Spartans football team and played offensive linebacker.

No vigil time or funeral arrangements have been set yet.