Summit rallies at Shelbyville for program’s first region title

The Summit Spartans (7-1, 5-0) captured their program’s first region title with a 47-37 win at Shelbyville Central Friday.

Summit scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on two short touchdown runs by running back Tai Carter to earn the victory.

Carter racked up 248 rushing yards, 31 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while running back George Odimegwu had 159 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The Spartans finished with 461 rushing yards and 31 passing yards, while Shelbyville had 620 passing yards and 46 rushing yards.

The Spartans jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter behind a 14-yard touchdown run by Christian Jolley and touchdown runs of 42 and 17 yards by Carter.

Shelbyville cut its deficit to 20-10 with an 83-yard touchdown pass from Grayson Tramel to Jeremiah Wyatt.

Nolensville immediately responded with a 98-yard return for a touchdown by Jatavion Hayes on the ensuing kickoff.

Summit closed the first half with a 32-23 lead after it gave up a 1-yard touchdown run to Cody Martin and a 34-yard touchdown pass from Tramel to Luke Davidson.

Tramel scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass and hit Avery Brown for a 73-yard score to take a 37-32 lead at the end of three quarters.

Summit goes on a bye before it takes on Centennial on Oct. 20.