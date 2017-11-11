Summit rides early momentum past Page

Photos by KINDELL BUCHANAN

An early onslaught by Summit was too much for the Page Patriots to overcome Friday.

After jumping to a 20-0 lead in the first half, the Spartans fended off any chance of a second-half surge from Page to advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals with a 27-14 win at home.

Summit running back George Odimegwu recorded 78 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and three touchdowns, while Payton Craig had 164 rushing yards on 32 carries.

Odimegwu’s 58-yard touchdown reception put the Spartans up 6-0 with 3:21 left in the first quarter.

His 10-yard touchdown run and Kiston Arnold’s 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown sent Summit into halftime with a 20-0 advantage.

Page running back Bubba Johnson scored from one yard out to cut his team’s deficit to 13 with 3:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Odimegwu scored on a 9-yard run with 8:27 left in the game. Johnson capped the evening with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with a minute remaining.

Summit held Johnson to 68 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The Spartans (10-2) will host Beech (12-0) on Friday, Nov. 17.