BASEBALL: Summit’s thoughts with fallen classmate after loss to Brentwood

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

Summit didn’t look like itself on Tuesday night, but that was understandable with the school grieving over the loss of a fallen classmate.

A final four team in Class AAA last season, the Spartans lost to visiting Brentwood 12-2 in a game shortened to five innings by the 10-run rule.

Max Hollis, 15, a sophomore football player, died Sunday night after falling off the trunk of a car.

There was a moment of silence for Hollis before the game.

“Obviously, it’s extremely difficult,” Spartans coach Chad Kirby said. “It’s kind of hard to talk about, just coming to school today and seeing how upset all the kids are because they lost a good friend and it’s such a freak-type accident.”

Hollis’ sister and Kirby’s daughter are good friends.

“Spring Hill is small,” Kirby said. “He lived right down the street from us.”

Summit catcher Ethan Cash, a quarterback in football, played on offense with Hollis, a wing back.

“He always had a smile on his face, always made everybody laugh,” Cash said. “Even in the bad moments he was always there for everybody. It’s really tough because he’s such a big part of our school.”

Spartans center fielder Brandon Johns said it was tough walking through the school hallways the past two days.

“He affected everybody,” Johns said. “He was a great person. You wouldn’t miss his face anywhere, he was smiling everywhere.”

Johns didn’t know Hollis well, but still carries a strong memory of him.

“For the one moment I did hang out with him and see him, he was the funniest kid I knew, honestly,” Johns said. “I think we’re going to bounce back because we’re here for each other.”

Summit and Brentwood were scheduled to start their series Monday, but the game was rained out.

“That worked out good for them,” said Brentwood coach Bill Moore of the extra day to grieve. “I’m sure it’s going to be tough for them to play under those circumstances.”

Hollis is the sixth Williamson County student to die from an automobile accident since November.

Brentwood’s Josh Galloway (1-1), a 6-foot-3 Birmingham Southern signee, fired a four-hitter.

“Summit’s one of the best teams we’ll face,” Galloway said. “I really respect them. Tonight, my curveball was definitely my go-to pitch. We knew we had to have our best stuff tonight and luckily we got here and got it done.”

Brentwood (8-4, 4-3 District 11-AAA) took a 4-2 lead after three innings before adding four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Leftfielder Carson Shacklett went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Bruins’ 14-hit attack.

“We just jumped on it quick and early,” Shacklett said. “We knew they had some great arms, some of the best in the district. We thought if we could get ahead early in the count and not get down in counts we could put some good swings on the ball.”

Summit’s Blake Money (0-1) took the loss after allowing 13 hits and 12 runs in 4-1/3 innings.

Brentwood won for the seventh time in eight games. The Bruins are second in the district behind Independence (8-3, 4-2).

Summit (7-4, 2-2) suffered its most lopsided loss since a 17-1 defeat to Pope John Paul II in the opener at Vanderbilt on March 13.

The Spartans are fifth in the seven-team district behind Ravenwood (5-6, 4-3) and Franklin (6-4, 3-3).

UP NEXT

Summit at Brentwood, doubleheader, Wednesday, 4 p.m./6 p.m.