Summit’s Carter, Odimegwu run over Columbia

Summit running backs Tai Carter and George Odimegwu scored three touchdowns apiece to take down previously-unbeaten Columbia 48-27 Friday.
Carter rushed for 133 yards on 14 carries, while Odimegwu had 12 carries for 97 yards.
Carter open the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
He added a 38-yard touchdown run for a 14-3 lead with 10:14 left in the second quarter.
Following a 66-yard touchdown pass by Columbia, Odimegu rushed 23 yards to paydirt for a 21-10 advantage.
Jatevion Hayes followed that up with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Columbia responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Darien Davis with 2:35 remaining in the first half.
Odimegwu sent the Spartans into halftime with a 35-13 lead with an 18-yard touchdown run.
Carter added a 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Odimegwu scored from eight yards out in the fourth.
The Spartans finished with 329 rushing yards
Summit puts its 4-1 record on the line Friday with a home matchup against Page (4-1).