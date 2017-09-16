Summit’s Carter, Odimegwu run over Columbia

Summit running backs Tai Carter and George Odimegwu scored three touchdowns apiece to take down previously-unbeaten Columbia 48-27 Friday.

Carter rushed for 133 yards on 14 carries, while Odimegwu had 12 carries for 97 yards.

Carter open the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

He added a 38-yard touchdown run for a 14-3 lead with 10:14 left in the second quarter.

Following a 66-yard touchdown pass by Columbia, Odimegu rushed 23 yards to paydirt for a 21-10 advantage.

Jatevion Hayes followed that up with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Columbia responded with a 2-yard touchdown run by Darien Davis with 2:35 remaining in the first half.

Odimegwu sent the Spartans into halftime with a 35-13 lead with an 18-yard touchdown run.

Carter added a 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Odimegwu scored from eight yards out in the fourth.

The Spartans finished with 329 rushing yards

Summit puts its 4-1 record on the line Friday with a home matchup against Page (4-1).