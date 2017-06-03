Sunday Mornin’ Country, Brenda Lee, bring Christian music to Opry next week

The Music City Christian Fellowship (MCCF) has announced that the 37th Annual Sunday Mornin’ Country® Celebration will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Tickets for Sunday Mornin’ Country® are available through the Opry Box Office ( 1-800-733-6779 ) and Ticketmaster.

Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and Rockabilly Hall of Fame legend Brenda Lee, will be returning to host the event. Ms. Lee, also a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, has partnered with this event on numerous occasions over the years. “Her unique blend of humor and engaging connection with the audience is a perfect complement to this uplifting concert,” said Melanie Walker, Vice President of the MCCF organization.

Very special guest this year will be award-winning bluegrass vocalist and fiddler Rhonda Vincent . She and her band, The Rage will be performing their own brand of hard-driving, high energy bluegrass music that they are known for.

Many award-winning hit makers of Country and Christian music will be featured at this year’s extravaganza including: Roy Clark, Lulu Roman (both of of Hee Haw fame), Joanne Cash Yates (famous sister of the legendary Johnny Cash), Ronnie McDowell, Ivan Parker, The Fox Brothers, Margo Smith, Holly Watson, Melanie Walker, Cowboy Joe & The Babcocks , Rene Jones, Shelton Bissell, The Tennessee River Boys and many more!

The Country Chorale, a 90 voice choir will be featured including featured performances by Debbie Bennett, Judy Gilbert, Joe Hott, Bev McCann, Jim Sheldon, Becky Davis Short, Mark Thomas, and Jeff Wisely.

“It’s more than a concert and more than a church service” says event producer Lynn Fox, “It’s a time of music, celebration, and inspiration!” Sunday Mornin’ Country® is great entertainment the whole family will enjoy as country music artists come together to share their heart, as well as their favorite gospel songs. The Music City Christian Fellowship presents this concert at the conclusion of the CMA Music Festival each year, leaving the fans and guests with an uplifting memory of Nashville that will last a lifetime.

Net proceeds from the admission price go toward the venue and production costs incurred and benefit the ongoing ministries of MCCF. All artists volunteer their performances. The MCCF Board of Directors is also a non-salaried position. The Music City Christian Fellowship is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.

**Artists scheduled to appear are subject to change. Watch for names to be added to the 2017 line-up as they become available.