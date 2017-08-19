Sunset Middle violinist part of Symphony’s Accelerando class

Above, The Nashville Symphony Accelerando Program Second Class is, from left, McKane (Max) Robinson, Angelina Bautista, Riya Mitra, and Xayvion Davidson. // Sally Bebawy/Nashville Symphony

NASHVILLE SYMPHONY

The Nashville Symphony has announced that four local students, including one from Sunset Middle School, have been selected for the second class of Accelerando, the groundbreaking music education initiative designed to facilitate the studies of gifted young musicians from diverse backgrounds and prepare them for careers in music.

All from Middle Tennessee, the students are:

Angelina Bautista, oboe: Grade 8, JFK Middle School, MNPS

Grade 8, JFK Middle School, MNPS Xayvion Davidson, bassoon: Grade 8, Rose Park Middle School, MNPS

Grade 8, Rose Park Middle School, MNPS Riya Mitra, violin: Grade 8, Sunset Middle School, Williamson County Schools

Grade 8, Sunset Middle School, Williamson County Schools McKane (Max) Robinson, trombone: Grade 7, Head Middle Magnet School, MNPS

Launched in 2016, Accelerando seeks to create opportunities for musicians from ethnic communities underrepresented in today’s orchestras by providing them with instruction, mentorship, performance experience and assistance applying to music schools. The program is part of a nationwide effort among American ensembles to ensure that the orchestras of tomorrow reflect the richness and diversity of the communities they serve.

The four students were introduced during an event at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Thursday, Aug. 17, with members of the Nashville Symphony staff in attendance, including chief operating officer Steve Brosvik and director of education and community engagement Walter Bitner. These four students join the six members of the inaugural class of Accelerando, bringing the total number of participants in the program to 10.

“Each of these students possess the talent and drive to make an impact on the future of American orchestras,” said Kimberly Kraft McLemore, Accelerando program manager. “They represent the Nashville Symphony’s commitment to ensuring that young people from across Middle Tennessee have access to the highest-quality music education, and I’m excited to watch their growth and development in the coming years.”

Riya Mitra, 13, is an eighth grader at Sunset Middle School. She has been playing the violin since she was seven years old, and has been studying privately with Paul Johnian for six years and under Louise Morrison of the Nashville Symphony through the Accelerando audition process.

Riya has participated in many orchestras, including Blair’s Summer Repertory Camp, the Williamson County Youth Orchestra, and Sunset Middle School’s strings ensemble, where she is the concertmaster. She has also participated in MTSBOA Mid-State Honor Band, earning fourth chair, first violin during her 7th grade year. Riya’s older sister, Diya, is a big inspiration in her violin journey because they both play the violin and she is always learning from Diya’s experiences.

In March, nearly three dozen students took part in auditions for Accelerando, which were adjudicated by Nashville Symphony musicians. The four participants were chosen earlier this month and will begin private lessons this September. As part of the program’s intensive curriculum, each of the students will participate in their local youth orchestras, will have the opportunity to participate in master classes, and will be provided complimentary tickets to the Nashville Symphony’s Aegis Sciences Classical Series.