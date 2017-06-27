Sunset Road widening proposal accepted by City Commission

Image: The section of Sunset Road to be widened in Phase II of the project is highlighted in green.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Brentwood’s east side has seen a big increase in traffic in recent years. As a result, the city has planned several road projects to help ease that congestion.

The largest of these projects is centered around Sunset Road. There is a three-phase project planned to widen that road from Concord to Waller Road.

The first phase, the realignment of the intersection of Ragsdale Road and Sunset Road, is already underway.

An important step in the second phase was achieved at Monday night’s City Commission meeting when commissioners accepted a proposal from Sullivan Engineering for design work on the widening of Sunset Road from just north of Owl Creek to Concord Road.

Sullivan Engineering’s proposal envisions expanding Sunset Road to three lanes. Additionally, a 10-foot multi-use path will be constructed parallel to the west side of the road.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Annual Average Daily Traffic Counts, this stretch of Sunset Road has seen a nearly 28 percent increase in daily traffic in the last several years, from 4,963 vehicles per day in 2008 to 6,347 in 2016.

The city’s design contract with Sullivan Engineering totaled $484,000.

As Assistant City Manager Jay Evans explained, however, city staff requested that commissioners approve some extra funding as well.

“There is a substantial amount of environmental documentation that goes with a project like this as you know, and we are asking that you also at the same time approve $31,000 to be used as a contingency…for any additional environmental work” that is necessary, Evans said.

This part of Sunset Road crosses multiple creeks. Past projects in the city, like the widening of Concord Road, had to reckon with the presence of endangered Nashville crayfish in waterways in the path of construction.

Including these design costs, Evans said that the city estimates Phase II of the Sunset Road project will cost around $4.3 million. Construction is tentatively scheduled to start in spring 2019 and end in Summer 2020.