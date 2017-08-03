One-stop culinary shop Sur La Table opening next week in Hill Center Brentwood

By LANDON WOODROOF

The latest addition to the Hill Center Brentwood development, Sur La Table, is set to open its doors for business next week.

The store will be just the second location of the Seattle-based culinary company in Tennessee. A soft opening is planned for Aug. 9.

“We like the location and the outdoor shopping and being near the Fresh Market,” Sur La Table District Manager Candice Winstead said. “We show that a lot of people here are into food and culinary programs and learning to cook so that was the reason we came here.”

The store sells a number of kitchen supplies and appliances. Basically “anything you could possibly want for your kitchen from the beginning to the expert chef,” Winstead said.

In addition to cookware, the store is also known for its cooking classes. Winstead said Sur La Table offers a wide variety classes for all different skill levels of cooks.

The Sur La Table website already lists some upcoming classes for the Brentwood location. They include a “Date Night: Summer in Italy” class on Aug. 11, a “Knife Skill 101” class on Aug. 12 and a “Tasty Thai from Scratch” class on Aug. 13. You can see the full calendar here.

One of the things that makes Sur La Table unique, Winstead said, is the store allows customers to try out its products on site.

“We’re very hands on,” she said. “You’re able to demo all of the items before you buy them.”

In addition to the cookware and the classes, Winstead said Sur La Table will also feature chef book signings and a range of specialty coffees.

Sur La Table was founded in Seattle in 1972. Over the years it has expanded across the country. The Hill Center Brentwood store will be the company’s 158th, Winstead said.

Although the store’s soft opening is slated for next week, a grand opening will be held on Aug. 19. At that grand opening, customers will have the opportunity to take advantage of special deals.

After Sur La Table opens, there are only two more businesses set to open in this phase of the Hill Center Brentwood development. Those businesses are fast-casual salad restaurant, Chopt, and men’s clothier Peter Millar.