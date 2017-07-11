Survey: Stanley Cup run boosts Preds slightly above Titans in Midstate

ABOVE: After Nolensville resident Jake Waddell caused a stir when he threw a catfish onto the ice in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoff series, Nesting Project co-owners Corinne Morse and Kelly Williamson sold “Catfish Jake” T-shirts for charity.

A recent statewide survey of Tennessee consumers by MTSU’s Office of Consumer Research shows that the Nashville Predators have made gains in fan support after their run to the Stanley Cup Finals in June.

In Middle Tennessee, slightly more people named the Predators as their favorite sports team than the Titans in the survey, conducted just days after the final series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“While football might still be king in the South, the recent Stanley Cup playoff run by the Nashville Predators has helped them make significant gains in terms of fan support,” noted Tim Graeff, director of the Office of Consumer Research in MTSU’s Jones College of Business.

The survey shows that the Tennessee Titans are the favorite professional sports team across the state (27 percent), followed by the Predators (16 percent) and then the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies (12 percent).

However, the Predators — who fell in six games to the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins — are now the favorite pro sports team among residents of Middle Tennessee, with 33 percent of respondents favoring them versus 29 percent for the Titans.

Yet football remains by far the favorite professional sport to watch across the state — 42 percent, followed by 13 percent for basketball.

As expected, the Grizzlies dominate West Tennessee fan support, while the Titans dominate East Tennessee. However, in these two regions there is still a greater percentage of residents who report having no favorite team, the survey showed. Conversely, in Middle Tennessee the percentage of Predators fans outnumbers even those who have no favorite.

Find the full results at http://www.mtsu.edu/consumer/tnsportsfan.php.

Part of the quarterly Tennessee Consumer Outlook Index, the sports fan survey of 627 Tennessee consumers was conducted June 10-19 with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

For more information, contact Graeff at 615-898-5124 or Tim.Graeff@mtsu.edu. Or visit www.mtsu.edu/consumer.