Survivors of Suicide Loss today features testimonies, film

INTERNATIONAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE LOSS DAY

A local International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event will be held at from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at Franklin Vineyard Church 308 Jordan Road, Franklin, TN 37067.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is the one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather in their local communities to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope.

Survivor Day was created by an act of Congress in 1999 and since then has been sponsored and supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

In 2016 there were over 350 locally organized events held throughout the U.S., and around the world.

This year’s gatherings will include a screening of AFSP’s compelling documentary The Journey: A Story of Healing and Hope, and the follow-up featurette, The Journey Revisited.

For many loss survivors, attending a Survivor Day event is an opportunity to discover that they are not alone in their experience of losing someone they know and love to suicide.

For those who are unable to attend a Survivor Day event in person, AFSP hosts a Survivor Day program online at afsp.org/SurvivorDay.

To learn more about International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, visit

afsp.org/SurvivorDay, or email middltn@afsp.org for further details.