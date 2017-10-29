Thousands rally against breast cancer at 2017 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

By LANDON WOODROOF

Mothers and sons. Fathers and daughters. Best friends, favorite pets, grandparents, grandchildren and many more joined together in Maryland Farms Saturday morning to show their support for the fight against breast cancer.

With the PA system pumping out a constant stream of feel-good classics like Sister Sledge’s “We are Family,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” and Destiny Child’s “Survivor,” thousands of people either walked, ran, held signs or just showed up at the event.

It was the eighth year that the Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee Greater Nashville Race for the Cure had been held in Maryland Farms. On the day before the race, event organizers said 4,000 had registered to participate in one of the day’s races or walks.

Despite the chilly weather, many more came out to rally those race participants on.

Here is a look at some of the sights from Saturday morning’s event.

Photos by Landon Woodroof