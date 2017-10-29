Thousands rally against breast cancer at 2017 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

Mothers and sons. Fathers and daughters. Best friends, favorite pets, grandparents, grandchildren and many more joined together in Maryland Farms Saturday morning to show their support for the fight against breast cancer.
With the PA system pumping out a constant stream of feel-good classics like Sister Sledge’s “We are Family,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger” and Destiny Child’s “Survivor,” thousands of people either walked, ran, held signs or just showed up at the event.
It was the eighth year that the Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee Greater Nashville Race for the Cure had been held in Maryland Farms. On the day before the race, event organizers said 4,000 had registered to participate in one of the day’s races or walks.
Despite the chilly weather, many more came out to rally those race participants on.
Here is a look at some of the sights from Saturday morning’s event.
Photos by Landon Woodroof
Members of Brentwood Middle School’s Student Government Association came out to show their support Saturday morning. From left, they are Marianna Blose, Sasha Villaruz, Dailey Shake, Reid Blandford, Caroline Bryan, Maggie Bourlakas and Olivia Webber.
Sara Habibian and her son, Keyan, 6, were there to participate in the 5K.
The scene Saturday morning in the event’s Race Village in Maryland Way Park.
Pink tents for the top 10 teams of participants.
A tent selling event merchandise.
Theresa Weaver, a breast cancer survivor, and Erica T. Holmes wear pink boxing gloves got from a kickboxing class to symbolize the fight against cancer.
A look at the finish line of the race.
And they’re off! The beginning of Saturday morning’s 5K.
Another look at the beginning of the 5K.
A long line of people participating in the 5K stretches down Cadillac Drive in Maryland Farms.
Josh and Amy Thompson and their daughter, Charlotte, take a quick break from the 5K to pose next to a pink-ribbon made of balloons. They are there in honor of Josh’s mom, who is a cancer survivor.
Sherry Bellenfant picks up her survivor medal at the event.
Amy Harrington is currently in treatment for breast cancer. Here she is after finishing the event’s one-mile walk with her father, Bill Bozeman, and her dog, Hope.