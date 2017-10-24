Road closures announced for Susan G. Komen race in Maryland Farms this weekend

This year’s Susan G. Komen Greater Nashville Race for the Cure will be held in Maryland Farms on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The event raises money for the fight against breast cancer and is one of 140 such events worldwide in the race for the cure series.

The race attracts between 7,500 and 10,000 participants annually. From 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, several roads in the Maryland Farms area will be closed for the 5K and 10K race events. Brentwood Police officers will be positioned at all intersections on the race route to ensure safety and will also patrol the event on foot, by car and by bicycle.

Road closures are as follows:

4 a.m. to – 12 p.m. c losures

o Maryland Way from East Park Drive to Ward Circle

o Brentwood Blvd. from Cadillac Drive to Maryland Way

o Cadillac Drive from Creekside Crossing to Brentwood Blvd

o Ward Circle, Maryland Way, Virginia Way, Peter Taylor Park, Penn Warren Drive, and Cadillac Drive: All will close at 7:45am and reopen as participants clear the area.

7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. closures

o Granny White Pike from Virginia Way to Murray Lane—two-way traffic will be detoured through the turning lane when possible.

o Murray Lane west bound traffic will be diverted into one lane from Brentwood High School to Murray Lane.

The 10K race starts at 8 a.m., and the 5K race starts at 9 a.m. A one-mile walk starts at 9:15 a.m.

The race village, located at Maryland Way and Brentwood Blvd., will open at 7 a.m., according to the race website.

Late registration is available through race day. Registration prices are $45 for adults, $35 for survivors and $25 for youth aged 5 to 15 years old. Children 5 and under are free, although you still need to register them under the youth category using the discount code “childunder5,” according to the race website.

Answers to other questions about the race can be found at the Susan G. Komen website. Other inquiries related to event traffic can be directed to Brentwood Police Officer Bryan Kirkpatrick, bryan.kirkpatrick@brentwoodtn.gov