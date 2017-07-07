Swanky Plank coming back to Rippavilla next week

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Swanky Plank is back for its fifth year on the historic grounds of Rippavilla Plantation in Spring Hill.

The event will showcase antique and vintage dealers, artists and trend-setting designers in the Southeast.

Swanky Plank offers a Sneak Peek Party Pass for those who want to get a jump on shopping from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13. The Party Pass, for $25 per person, offers complimentary wine during shopping hours Thursday evening, return admission for Friday and Saturday and a tour of the historic mansion. Party passes are available for purchase online at www.rippavilla.org/swankyplank, in the gift shop or by calling 931-486-9037.

If you are interested in antiques and vintage items, dealers will offer primitives, 19th century furniture, rare advertising items, delicate table linens and quilts, cast iron, glassware and vintage clothing. Artisans will offer handcrafted pottery and jewelry designers will be on site showcasing their unique works-of-art. Vendors also offer fun and whimsical repurposed or upcycled items such as furniture and décor for your home and garden using salvaged wood, iron, tin and glass.

There also are hand-made pillows, table runners, quilts, purses, scarves, soy candles and burlap wreaths.

Attendees may take a break from shopping with lunch from one of the on-site food vendors while listening to live music on the shady lawn near the fountain. Tours of the historic mansion will also be available.

The market offers a convenient loading and unloading area when you purchase large items.

Weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15. Admission is $7 per person. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event for Friday and Saturday. Tour the mansion for an additional $5 per person.

Proceeds from the event support the preservation of the antebellum home and its educational programming. Rippavilla, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) historic site and does not receive Federal or State monies for operating expenses.

Sponsored in part by Maury County Visitors Bureau, Maury Regional Women’s Center, GM Spring Hill Manufacturing, First Farmers Bank, TriGreen Equipment-Columbia and Spring Hill Antique Mall.

For more information, call the Rippavilla gift shop at 931.486.9037, visit www.rippavilla.org or “like” Swanky Plank Vintage Marketplace on Facebook.