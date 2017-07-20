Swinging at the Brewery at Mill Creek Brewing Co. coming up soon

On July 30, a special benefit event to raise money for Feed America First, a hunger relief organization based in Murfreesboro, will be held at Mill Creek Brewing Co. in Nolensville.

Swinging at the Brewery will give attendees a chance to swing dance along to live music, while enjoying food and drinks.

The event is being hosted by Cherie Hammond, the current chairman of Williamson Business PAC and a former member of the Williamson County Board of Education.

Hammond is planning to participate in Feed America’s First primary fundraiser of the year, Dancing with the Nashville Stars, in November and is trying to raise the most money of any participants in advance.

Tickets for the event are available in advance. A general admission ticket is $45 in advance or $50 at the door and includes two drink tickets. VIP tickets are $100 in advance or $150 at the door. According to the Feed America First website, the VIP tickets entitle you not only to two drink tickets, but also a free dance lesson from Juanita Simanekova, a professional ballroom, latin and swing dance instructor.

Feed America’s First site states that the organization feeds over 35,000 families a month. It also states that just one dollar in donations is enough for the group to provide 10 to 15 meals.

The doors open for the event at 5 p.m. From 5:30 to 6 p.m. there will be a professional swing dance lesson. The live music, courtesy of the Moonshine Rhythm Club, gets going at 6 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m.

Tickets for the event as well as special event t-shirts can be purchased here.

To find out more about Cherie Hammond’s quest to raise the most money for Dancing with the Nashville Stars, click here.

Mill Creek Brewing Co. is located at 2008B Johnson Industrial Boulevard in Nolensville.