Symphony tradition to continue at Crockett Park

A performance by The Nashville Symphony has become a tradition at Brentwood’s Crockett Park.

The tradition will continue on Sunday, June 11, as one of the symphony’s 2017 Community Concerts series, which will showcase the GRAMMY® Award-winning orchestra performing music by Beethoven, Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, John Williams and more at seven public parks and greenspaces, including Crockett Park

A Middle Tennessee summer tradition that annually draws thousands of concertgoers, the series is part of the Nashville Symphony’s mission to make great music accessible to everyone in the region. Admission to all performances is free of charge (with the exception of Lebanon’s Cumberland University, where the $5 admission will support the local Fine Arts Council).

The 2017 series kicks off on June 8 at Centennial Park as part of a special partnership with Musicians Corner with an opening performance by Nashville singer-songwriter Brooke Waggoner. The series continues through the end of June and includes two new locations.

2017 COMMUNITY CONCERTS SCHEDULE

7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8 Musicians Corner in Centennial Park

7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10 Key Park, Lafayette

7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11 Crockett Park, Brentwood

7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 Cumberland University, Lebanon

*$5 admission for adults, free for students and children

7:30 p.m. Wednesday June 14 Historic Rock Castle, Hendersonville — New location

7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 Hadley Park, North Nashville — New location

7:30 p.m. Wednesday June 28 Southeast Greenspace, Antioch

The Nashville Symphony is once again giving the community the chance to select the encore for the 2017 Community Concerts. Visit NashvilleSymphony.org/CommunityConcerts to learn more and vote in the final round, under way through today.