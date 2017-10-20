Symphony will perform new music in free Composers Lab and Workshop program

Free tickets are available for the Nashville Symphony’s Composer Lab & Workshop, featuring new music by four up-and-coming composers selected from a nationwide call for submissions.

The program is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, featuring the Nashville Symphony conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero.

Free tickets are available to the public at NashvilleSymphony.org, via phone at 615.687.6400 or at the Schermerhorn Box Office, One Symphony Place.

PROGRAM

Emily Cooley – Argo

James Diaz – Mirrors in the Void

Liliya Ugay – Oblivion

Shen Yiwen – Reminiscence and Oblivion

At this free open rehearsal, the public is invited to hear these musicians’ work performed live. Together, these composers represent an array of styles and sensibilities, and their work has been described as “beautiful,” “dramatic,” “lyrical,” “evocative” and “fluid.”

While in Nashville, participating composers will take part in a comprehensive program led by Symphony music director Giancarlo Guerrero and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Aaron Jay Kernis, educating them on every facet of working with a major American orchestra. This program to identify and celebrate emerging talent is among the most comprehensive of its kind anywhere in the United States.

Get tickets and read about the composers here.