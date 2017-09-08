“Tacos for Texas” fundraiser at Martin’s features Houston, Nashville chefs

Native Houstonian and current Nashville resident Ian Navarro and local Realtor and food enthusiast Thomas Williams are organizing Tacos for Texas, a one-night event to raise funds for Texas flood relief efforts on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Martin’s BBQ downtown.

For one night, Martin’s BBQ downtown will play host to an evening filled with great food, drinks and music. The evening will have authentic Texas flair with Houston’s own, The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation Chef Alex Padilla along with Legacy Restaurant Group and Houston Restaurant Association President Jonathan Horowitz.

“Having Ninfa’s come up to Nashville is so special, it was a staple for myself and many Houstonians growing up and it is so cool having them up,” Navarro said.

In the wake of the storm, Navarro watched the media cover storms with his mother and current Houston resident Kim Bush from Nashville. “It was hard to watch areas of Houston that I grew up in, rode my bike around and had memories covered in water. I watched as my mom was getting texts from friends of totally flooded homes and I knew I had to do something. After seeing a few emails come through from work at Creation Gardens on what we could do to help, I made a few calls and texts and from there Tacos for Texas was born to help do something.”

In addition to Ninfa’s, the current culinary roster includes, Pat Martin (Martin’s BBQ), Levon Wallace (Gray & Dudley), Crystal Luna De-Bogan (Grilled Cheeserie) Lisa White (Marsh House), Bryan Weaver (Butcher & Bee), Teresa Mason (Mas Tacos), John Lasater (Hattie B’s), Nathan Duensing (Marsh House), Aaron Clemins (Kuchina & Keller), Alex Padilla (The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Houston, Tex.) and more to be announced. The event will be hosted by Shane Tallant, and musical guests will include Brandon Ratcliff, Lila McCann and award-winning songwriter Don Schlitz.

The evening is being presented by the local chefs, musicians, Creation Gardens, Martin’s BBQ, Cornbread Consulting, Orca Coolers, The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Picker’s Vodka and more to be announced. Funds from the event will go to Legacy Collective a 501c3 based in Austin, Texas and their #Heart4Texas campaign along with the Houston Food Bank.

Tickets to the event went on sale Friday, Sept. 8, and will be available online at www.tacosfortexas.com.