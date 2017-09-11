TAILGATE OF THE WEEK: BHS 12th Man Club parents take the (cheese)cake

Photo//Momma Nik’s Cheesecake founder Niki Gilliam, left of the winner’s banner, chose this week’s winner herself.

Each week Momma Nik’s Cheesecake sends a secret judge to choose a Tailgate of the Week at a Williamson County football game. This week though, owner Niki Gilliam, tagged along to find the best tailgate herself.

Brentwood High School 12th Man Club took the honors with their amazing tailgate fare and literally took the cake (cheesecake that is). Each week the winning tailgate organizer wins four mason jar cheesecakes homemade by Momma Nik’s Cheesecake in Brentwood.

This tailgate must have been good luck because the Brentwood Bruins took home a 42-7 victory for their fans.