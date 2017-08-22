TAILGATE OF THE WEEK: Momma Nik’s honors Franklin High basketball team

Each week Momma Nik’s Cheesecake is choosing a Tailgate of the Week at a Williamson County football game.

This past week Brentwood High School traveled down the road to take on the Franklin Rebels. Families from both teams were out in force for this 30-plus year rivalry.

Although the competition was fierce, the Franklin High varsity and junior varsity families took the honor of best tailgate.

This coming Friday, the secret judge for Tailgate of the Week will be at the Nolensville Knights vs Page High School game.