TAILGATE OF THE WEEK: Momma Nik’s honors Page Patriots Quarterback Club

Each week Momma Nik’s Cheesecake is choosing a Tailgate of the Week at a Williamson County football game.

This past week Page High School hosted the Nolensville Knights. The Page Quarterback Club hosted future players and cheerleaders from Page Middle School. With those guests and the regular crew on hand, over 300 people attended the tailgate before kickoff on Friday night.

“It’s a great time for the middle school kids to attend the game and see what it is all about,” said Stefen Brock.

The active tailgate was coordinated by Brock and Jennifer Farris. Brock said later in the year they will have events including a chili cookoff where the whole community is invited and a fundraiser where the Carrabas food truck is coming to feed the crew.

Congrats to the Page Quarterback Club. We are sure you enjoyed that cheesecake from Momma Nik’s.