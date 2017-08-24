TAILGATE OF THE WEEK: Momma Nik’s looks for best fare at Nolensville vs Page game

Friday night a secret judge will be hunting for the best tailgate at our Game of the Week, Nolensville at Page High School.

The winner for Tailgate of the Week will receive Mason Jar Cheescakes from sponsor Momma Nik’s Cheesecake.

To qualify, all you have to do is lay out that good food, share some fun with friends, and have team spirit.

Owner Niki Gilliam says enjoying and making cheesecakes is no new thing for the Gilliam family. She said the tradition of baking cheesecakes goes back to her earliest memories as a child.

“My mom made cheesecake ever since I can remember,” Gilliam said. “We started out with that original recipe, and grew it from there.”

Gilliam said when her daughter started pre-school, she joined the Parent Teacher Association, which held many events and bake sales. So, she started bringing in her mom’s cheesecake, and word caught on.

“I would bring cheesecake to these functions, and it literally grew from word of mouth.”

She then started her own business, Momma Nik’s Cheesecake, appropriately named after her mother. Although, in the past year and a half, she’s taken the desert in her own direction.

The shop is located at 7024 Church St in Brentwood has been open for two years. Good luck, happy eating, and we’ll see you at the game.