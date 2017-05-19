Tardy report cards will be available by June 6

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Williamson County School students’ report cards will be available by the close of business on Tuesday, June 6, according to a statement from Williamson County Schools.

Raw scores from the TNReady testing were returned later than expected, which is what led to the report card delay.

The report cards are only available through Family Access, and parents who do not have Family Access should get in touch with their child’s school.

High school transcripts will become available on June 9.